5G services have started in 50 towns distributed over 14 States/ Union Territories : Devusinh Chauhan

New Delhi : Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have started providing 5G services in the country from 01.10.2022 onwards and as of 26.11.2022, 5G services have started in 50 towns distributed over 14 States/ Union Territories.

As per the NIA for auction of access spectrum and license conditions, the minimum rollout obligations are required to be met over a period of five years in a phased manner from the date of allocation of spectrum.

In order to facilitate faster and smooth rollout of telecom network (including 5G) and expansion of telecommunication infrastructure in the country, the Government has taken following policy initiatives:-

Making sufficient spectrum available for mobile services through auction

Allowing spectrum sharing and trading

Removal of additional Spectrum Usage Charge (SUC) of 0.5% for spectrum sharing

Allowing sharing of infrastructure by the TSPs

Notifying Indian Telegraph Right of Way (RoW) Rules, 2016 dated 15.11.2016 for regulating underground infrastructure and overground infrastructure and amendments (including Indian Telegraph RoW amendment rules, 2022) thereof.

