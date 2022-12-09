Vedram Singh, a farmer of Rampur District who has lost his leg in a road accident

New Delhi : Ved Ram Singh a farmer in a village of Rampur district lost his left leg in road accident. This incident was a huge shocked not only Shri Ved Ram but whole of the family as he is the only member to earn bread and butter for the family. After this unfortunate incidents Shri Ved Ram was bound to confined within the four walls of his house. One day Shri Ved Ram came to know about the ALIMCO (artificial limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India) from one his friend he contacted over helpline number of ALIMCO and he was informed about the a ADIP scheme and the process to avail the benefit of the scheme. Later he visited ALIMCO in Kanpur and in due course he was fitted with above Knee prosthesis after the GAIT training and counselling in ALIMCO Shri Ved Ram was confident and happy that he will again be able to go at his farm and can work there.

Thanking the government Shri Ved Ram says such government schemes are boon to the marginalised section of population like me. With my limited source of income I would have not been able to get myself fitted with artificial leg. This new lower limb has completely changed my life and raised new hope to live my life. With smile on his face he expressed his gratitude towards staff of ALIMCO for their support and informed that he feel like a member of ALIMCO family.