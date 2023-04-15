The 59th Femina Miss India 2023 Grand Finale will be held tonight at the Indoor Stadium of Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal.

This is the first time that the prestigious competition is going to be held in the Northeast Region. Several Bollywood celebrities have arrived in Imphal for the grand finale.

Thirty contestants will compete for the crown. Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty of Karnataka will crown her successor who will represent India at Miss World 2024.

It may be mentioned that the Manipur government had signed a partnership agreement the organising Media Group to host the 59th edition of the grand finale of Femina Miss India 2023 in Imphal.