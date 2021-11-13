52nd IFFI announces Line up of films selected for Debut Competition

New Delhi : 52nd International Film Festival of India has today announced the line up of films selected for Debut competition. The festival has been launch pad to several filmmakers over the years and this section aims at bringing the best first time filmmakers of the year in this section. The list of films in this section are as follows-

DOLLU

Director: Sagar Puranik

India | 2020 | Kannada | 106 min. | Colour

FUNERAL

Director: Vivek Rajendra Dubey

India | 2020 | Marathi | 125 min. | Colour

MAGOADO

Director: Rubén SAINZ

Spain | 2021 | Spanish, Brazilian-Portuguese |76 min. | Colour

MAMAN

Direction: Arash Aneessee

Iran | 2021 | Farsi | 111 min.| Colour

PACK OF SHEEP

Director: Dimitris Kanellopoulos

Greece | 2021 | Greek | 113 min. | Colour

RAIN

Director: Janno Jürgens

Estonia | 2020 | Estonian, Russian | 98 min. | Colour

SWEET DISASTER

Director: Laura Lehmus

Germany | 2021 | German | 83 min. | Colour

THE WEALTH OF THE WORLD

Director: Simon Farriol

Chile| 2021| Spanish | 85 min. | Colour

ZAHORÍ

Director: Marí Alessandrini

Switzerland, Argentina, Chile, France | 2021 | Spanish, Italian, English, Mapudungun |

105 min. | Colour