52nd IFFI announces Line up of films selected for Debut Competition

New Delhi : 52nd International Film Festival of India has today announced the line up of films selected for Debut competition. The festival has been launch pad to several filmmakers over the years and this section aims at bringing the best first time filmmakers of the year in this section. The list of films in this section are as follows-
- DOLLU
Director: Sagar Puranik
India | 2020 | Kannada | 106 min. | Colour
- FUNERAL
Director: Vivek Rajendra Dubey
India | 2020 | Marathi | 125 min. | Colour
- MAGOADO
Director: Rubén SAINZ
Spain | 2021 | Spanish, Brazilian-Portuguese |76 min. | Colour
- MAMAN
Direction: Arash Aneessee
Iran | 2021 | Farsi | 111 min.| Colour
- PACK OF SHEEP
Director: Dimitris Kanellopoulos
Greece | 2021 | Greek | 113 min. | Colour
- RAIN
Director: Janno Jürgens
Estonia | 2020 | Estonian, Russian | 98 min. | Colour
- SWEET DISASTER
Director: Laura Lehmus
Germany | 2021 | German | 83 min. | Colour
- THE WEALTH OF THE WORLD
Director: Simon Farriol
Chile| 2021| Spanish | 85 min. | Colour
- ZAHORÍ
Director: Marí Alessandrini
Switzerland, Argentina, Chile, France | 2021 | Spanish, Italian, English, Mapudungun |
105 min. | Colour