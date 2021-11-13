NTPC Darlipali bags gold award in OHS Management

Darlipali: NTPC Darlipali has been declared as the winner of Grow Care India Occupation health and safety Awards – 2021. Shri A K Samaiyar, CGM (NTPC Darlipali) congratulated the employees and encouraged to maintain the similar standard of safety.

NTPC Darlipali has recorded zero accidents in recent past and is committed to further elevate and enhance the safety standards.

All GMs, HODs, Senior officials of NTPC Darlipali were present during the ceremony.

The purpose of Grow Care India awards is to promote improvements in workplace safety and encourages implementation of strategies for improvement in operational standards. The award is generally conferred to companies that demonstrate highest level of commitment & concern in safety management and are willing to enhance and improve it further.

