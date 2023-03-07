50 Railway Women felicitated for their outstanding performance and dedication in duty: East Coast Railway

International Women’s Day 2023 celebrated by East Coast Railway today at Railway Auditorium in association with East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (ECoRWWO).

Gracing the occasion, East Coast Railway General Manager Shri Manoj Sharma congratulated the Railway Women for their sincerity and dedication while performing their duties. General Manager also praised the outstanding women employees who brought laurels not only for Railways but also for the country. Shri Sharma further stated that, our women Loco Pilots, Assistant Loco Pilots, Guards, Trackmen including women employees from Signal & Telecom, Women Staff of Railway Health Sector and Railway Protection Force (RPF) working hard for safety and security for our valuable passengers. The women employees at other places in ECoR are also working hard to bring this Railway to the apex level.

Addressing to the audience on the eve of International Women’s Day, ECoRWWO president Smt. Divya Sharma told that Women play pivotal role in the growth of the nation! Women empowerment leads Nations to grow and Civilizations to progress and also praised the indomitable spirit of every woman and womanhood.

Joining as the Guest of Honour, Dr. Smt. Arundhati Senapati, Senior Consultant of Railway Central Hospital also spoke on the occasion and praised womanhood and dedication of women Railway employees for their outstanding services at the time of crisis and Pandemic period. She also delivered lecture on Women Health especially identifying the diseases and its eradication.

General Manager Shri Sharma and ECoRWWO President Smt Divya Sharma also felicitated 50 Railway Women for their sincerity and dedication in work while performing their duties and also performing outstanding in various competitions organised to mark International Women’s Day 2023. Cultural events on Women Empowerment were also performed by the women employees of Railways.

Additional General Manager of East Coast Railway Shri Sharad Kumar Srivastava along with senior officials also graced the occasion. Shri Tushar Kanti Mandal, Principal Chief Personnel Officer of East Coast Railway co-ordinated the programme and Dy Chief Personnel Officer Shri Prakhar Gupta offered vote of thanks. International Women’s Day also organised at all the three Divisional Headquarters at Khurda Road, Waltair & Sambalpur.