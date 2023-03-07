Tech Mahindra Join Forces with Red Hat to Deliver 5G Core on Hybrid and Multi Cloud Leveraging netOps.ai

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced its partnership with Red Hat to enable communications service providers (CSPs) to modernize infrastructure and migration to cloud. This partnership will deliver customized solutions to help telcos move critical 5G and multi-access edge computing (MEC) workloads to hybrid cloud using Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS and Tech Mahindra’s hyper-automation platform netOps.ai.

This offering brings together a comprehensive set of products and services by integrating diverse platforms to deploy a distributed, multi-vendor 5G Core, edge and MEC solution in a hybrid and multi cloud environment, further accelerating the adoption of 5G use cases for CSPs.

Manish Mangal, Global Head, 5G & Network Services Business, Tech Mahindra, said, “5G deployment on hybrid cloud with hyper automation will become a strategic imperative for CSPs in reducing their capital and operational expenditure. Tech Mahindra’s deep industry expertise, innovative netOps.ai platform, and strong partnership with Red Hat enables rapid modernization of infrastructure, applications, and data. Together with Red Hat we are enabling CSPs and enterprises with a competitive edge by simplifying the 5G Core, Edge and MEC ecosystem.”

Using Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, on-premises and with Tech Mahindra netOps.ai, this joint solution enables the telcos to develop and deploy 5G use cases with a clearer migration strategy to move network workloads from on-premises to hybrid and multi-cloud scenarios without changing their existing software stack. The joint solution will address multi-domain network transformation across RAN, 5G Core, transport, and enterprise edge use cases.

Honoré LaBourdette, Vice President, Telco, Media, Entertainment & Edge Ecosystem, Red Hat, said, “In order to maximize flexibility and scale in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, telcos need a reliable infrastructure that can deliver a consistent experience across cloud environments while meeting network requirements from the core to the edge. Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS is a turnkey application platform that provides managed containerized workloads natively on AWS, helping service providers quickly build, deploy and scale 5G and edge applications for faster results. By teaming up with Tech Mahindra to offer its network automation solution with Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, we are able to better equip service providers with the tools they need to be successful in the cloud.”

Tech Mahindra is a Red Hat Advanced Business Partner enabling deployment of telco networks on hybrid cloud. Tech Mahindra’s netOps.ai, a network automation and managed services framework provides a “zero touch provisioning” for core and edge orchestration, incorporating life cycle management, infrastructure, one-touch application automation for network provisioning, and consistent operational procedures.

Tech Mahindra currently has 1000+ trained professionals on Red Hat technologies specialized skill areas such as virtualization, cloud, and automation across the globe. The partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, with a focus on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.