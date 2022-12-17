5 member DARPG delegation led by Secretary DARPG V. Srinivas visited Bhopal yesterday to drawn up the roadmap for collaboration between the DARPG and Government of Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi : A 5 member DARPG delegation led by Secretary DARPG V.Srinivas visited Bhopal on December 16, 2022 to drawn up the roadmap for collaboration between the DARPG and Government of Madhya Pradesh. The DARPG delegation held an official meeting with Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary GAD Shri Vinod Kumar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shri Manish Rastogi and other senior officials.

Secretary DARPG V.Srinivas congratulated Chief Secretary Government of Madhya Pradesh Iqbal Singh Bains for achieving 7.3 percent growth in the Good Governance Index 2021, strong performance in the National e-Services Delivery Assessment 2021 and implementation of several award winning models of Good Governance under the Scheme for PM’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration in Madhya Pradesh.

These include the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) project in Indore city, the Poshan Abhiyan in Datiya district and the Aspirational District Program in Khandwa district. Madhya Pradesh had performed strongly in the National e-Services Delivery Assessment Report 2021 with 5th rank through the timely implementation of the Public Services Guarantee Act, the Lok Sewa Department and adoption of the model “e-Governance to We-Governance”.

The following roadmap for collaboration was drawn up:

Successful and timely achievement of the objectives of the Good Governance Week from December 19-25, 2022 including redressal of public grievances, disposal of service delivery applications, documentation of best practices, convening the District level workshop on Vision [email protected] Convening the 26th National e-Governance Conference at Bhopal in 2023. Formulation of the District Good Governance Index for Madhya Pradesh as an extension of the Madhya Pradesh Sushasan and Development Report. Share and document best practices of Government of Madhya Pradesh – CM Helpline: Jan Hetu – Jan Setu”, CM Dashboard for Performance Monitoring, CM Jan Sewa and MP Jan Sunwai Yojana.

The DARPG delegation called on Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan and appraised him on the deliberations and the proposed roadmap for collaboration.

The DARPG delegation visited the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Centre for Good Governance and met Shri Pratik Hajela CEO AIGGPA and senior officials. The DARPG delegation visited the CM Helpline and and interacted with Director Shri Sandip Asthana. They appreciated the timely and quality grievance redressal that is being provided through the CM Helpline platform. The CM Helpline represents a role model for grievance redressal systems in India with effective feedback and ranking of Departments. The integration of CPGRAMS with State Grievance Portal through web API’s had enabled seamless transfer of Public Grievances between Government of MP and DARPG.

The DARPG delegation comprised of Secretary DARPG Shri V.Srinivas, Joint Secretary Shri N.B.S.Rajput, Director Shri K.Sanjayan, Deputy Secretary Smt. Prisca Mathew and Under Secretary Shri Santosh Kumar.