32 BS6 JBM CITYLIFE Low Floor AC buses flagged off by Kailash Ghalot, Transport Minister of Delhi

New Delhi, 16 August 2021: On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, 32 low floor BS6 air-conditioned JBM CITYLIFE city buses were flagged off today from the Rajghat Bus Depot by Shri. Kailash Ghalot, Hon’ble Transport Minister of Delhi. These buses will join the existing fleet of 320 low floor buses rolled out under the cluster scheme by Transport Department, Govt. of India.

CITYLIFE buses manufactured by JBM Auto Ltd. run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and are equipped with all modern features like Smart Card Ticketing system, Real Time Passenger Information System (PIS), Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS), Automatic Bus Vehicle Location System, CCTV cameras, public address system and stop request buttons, wheelchair ramp to name a few. The JBM CITYLIFE buses have been successfully plying in New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Greater Noida for over three years now and are also in operation at the Delhi International airport.

Real Time Passenger Information System keeps the location of the bus updated for the passengers inside the bus and also at the Bus Queue Shelters (BQS). Safety features such as CCTV cameras have been installed inside the bus that will aid in uninterrupted surveillance of activities inside the buses. Passengers can use the stop request button to alert the driver to stop the bus at the upcoming bus stop. The buses have 36 seats with provision of a wheelchair. The structural design of seats allows 20% more space for people standing in the bus as compared to other low floor buses. The passengers can also stand and move around at the rear of the bus, with no restriction from the roof.

JBM CITYLIFE bus incorporates other utility features such as Vehicle Health Monitoring System, Fire Detection & Suppression System, Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS), etc. The buses also have features like fully pneumatic suspension, electronic braking system, CCTV cameras, public address system and kneeling mechanism, wherein the bus kneels 60mm towards the passengers’ door side to facilitate boarding and de-boarding of senior citizens, children and the specially abled. For drivers, the ergonomically designed dashboard provides an intuitive and user-friendly system that allows drivers to concentrate on driving without distractions, which make it a truly global product.