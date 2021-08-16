MCL celebrates 75th Independence Day

Sambalpur : Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) today celebrated 75th Independence Day with patriotic fervor and gaiety.

Mr OP Singh, Director (Technical/Operations), who was the chief guest at celebrations held at Anand Vihar Grounds, hoisted the Tricolour and took the salute.

Mr Singh also read out the Message of Mr P K Sinha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD), who is also the CMD of sister subsidiary Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh)

Extending greetings on 75th Independence Day, the CMD appreciated efforts of coal miners in service of nation by ensuring uninterrupted and adequate supply of coal to power plants and other consumers.

Mr Sinha congratulated Olympic medal winners, said, “While we celebrate India winning a medal in Hockey after 41 years, we feel extremely proud that four hockey players – Mr Amit Rohidas, Mr Virendra Lakra, Ms Deep Grace Ekka and Ms Namita Toppo – from our command district Sundergarh brought laurels at the Tokyo Olympics.”

The CMD said, “Our young sportspersons should learn from their (Olympians’) patience, dedication and the resolve to do something for nation, so that India’s flag will be hoisted again and again on the world stage”.

He also expended Independence Day greetings to hon’ble public representatives, state administration, press/media, contractors’ workers and peripheral villagers.

Mr KR Vasudevan, Director (Finance), Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), Mr Baban Singh, Director (Technical/Project & Planning) and Mr PK Patel, Chief Vigilance Office were among senior officers participated in celebrations, organised keeping in view COVID-19 celebrations, where as large number of officers and staff also witnessed programme online.

Vice-presidents of Jagriti Mahila Mandal of MCL, Ms Padmja Singh, Ms Padmini Vasudevan and Ms Sona Singh also joined the celebrations.

Earlier , Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), unfurled the national flag at the headquarters lawns.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies were organized at all the Areas and units of the company, celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.