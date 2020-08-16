3 day annual Kailash Yatra begins in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: The three day annual Kailash yatra began here today, comprising pilgrims from across this mountainous valley and adjoining areas. The Yatra has been organised with due observance of the Covid protection protocols.

The Charri Mubarak of Holy Kailash Yatra left for Kailash Kund from the ancient Vasuki Nag Temple, Gatha, Bhaderwah.

Amidst the chanting of religious slogans, the Yatra passed through the Bhaderwah township where Assistant Superintendent of Police, Raj Singh Gouria; SDPO Adil Rishu, SHO Suresh Gautam and others tehsil officers besides President of Sanathan Dharm Sabha, Varinder Razdan and a number of local people welcomed the pilgrims.

After a night stay at Hayan (Nalthi), the Yatra will reach the holy Kailash Kund tomorrow where the devotees would take a dip in the sacred water of Kailash dal. After performing religious rituals, the yatra will start its return journey to Bhaderwah on August 18, 2020.

