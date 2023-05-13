2nd G20 Culture Group (CWG) meet to start tomorrow in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

The 2nd Culture Working Group Meeting is being organised in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from 14th -17th May. The meeting will be attended by delegates from G20 members, guest nations, and several international organisations. The meeting offers an opportunity to discuss pressing issues facing the culture sector to further deliberate in-depth work towards tangible, action-oriented recommendations.



The 2nd CWG meeting will build on the momentum gained from the 1st Culture Working Group meeting held in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, which was followed by in depth expert-driven Global Thematic Webinars held over the past two months.



The meetings of the Culture Working Group focuses on 4 key priority areas articulated under Culture Track of India’s G20 Presidency. The 4 priority areas are: Protection and Restitution of Cultural Property; Harnessing Living Heritage for a Sustainable Future; Promotion of Cultural and Creative Industries and Creative Economy; and Leveraging Digital Technologies for the Protection and Promotion of Culture.



On 14th of May, an exquisite Sand Art exhibit by Padma Shri Awardee, Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri Beach, Odisha is being created. The theme for the exhibit is ‘Culture Unites All’, which will be inaugurated by the Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER, Shri G. Kishan Reddy and Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs. India’s G20 Culture Working Group’s ‘Culture Unites All’ is a campaign to highlight India’s unwavering belief in multilateralism based on peaceful coexistence among diverse cultures and communities. The theme of ‘Culture Unites All’ recognises that by embracing cultural exchange and understanding, we can transcend boundaries, foster connections, and inspire meaningful dialogue among individuals, communities, and nations.



A set of cultural experiences have been curated for the delegates through the course of their visit. These include a visit to heritage sites like the Konark Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the Udayagiri Caves. The delegates will also experience special dance performances native to the State of Odisha such as Tribal (Singari), Sambalpuri, Odissi and Gotipua dance.



As a part of the 2nd G20 Culture Working Group Meeting, an exhibition titled ‘Sustain: The Craft Idiom’ will be organised at Kala Bhoomi – Odisha Crafts Museum in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The exhibition’s theme focuses on the second priority outlined by the Culture Working Group – ‘Harnessing Living Heritage for a Sustainable Future’.



The exhibition is set to be inaugurated on 15th May by Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik; Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER, Shri G. Kishan Reddy; Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister for State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai. The exhibition will be open to the public from 16th-22nd May ,2023.



The Culture Working Group is working with delegates of the G20 members, guest nations and international organisations through an inclusive process of in-depth discussions. These deliberations aim to identify critical areas for collaborative action, to further develop tangible recommendations and best practices for Sustainable Development.



