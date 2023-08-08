Bhubaneswar: 2nd edition of Kalinga Literary Festival Cuttack in the Silver City, scheduled on the 15th of October, 2023 . This was informed by the Kalinga Literary Festival, Founder and Director, Rashmi Ranjan Parida.

It should be noted that the first edition of Kalinga Literary Festival Cuttack held on 30th July 2023 at Odisha Maritime Musuem. Over 50 writers, poet participated in the festival as speakers.

Cuttack, a city adorned with a rich heritage, has played a vital role in shaping Odisha’s vibrant culture. Nestled on the banks of the majestic Mahanadi River, Cuttack’s historical significance stretches back centuries, making it a perfect setting for the celebration of literature and art.

KLF Founder, Rashmi Ranjan Parida said, “Immerse yourself in the enchanting aura of Cuttack during the Durga Puja as we bring you a literary extravaganza KLF Cuttack. From its magnificent architecture to its intricate silver filigree work, this city exudes a charm that captivates hearts. It is a treasure trove of tales, waiting to be explored and shared. Cuttack’s history intertwines with Odisha’s cultural tapestry, offering a glimpse into the glorious past of this land. Mark your calendars and join us at Silver City, Cuttack, where the old world meets the new, and the magic of literature intertwines with the allure of heritage. Let’s come together to embrace the splendour of Cuttack, credit to Cuttack Heritage Walks, and honour its contributions to Odisha’s rich cultural mosaic”.

Immerse yourself in the magic of words, explore new narratives, and connect with fellow book enthusiasts. Let’s celebrate the beauty of storytelling and literature together! 🎉

Highlights of the event:

🔸 Engaging panel discussions with renowned authors

🔸 Book readings and poetry recitations

🔸 Interactive workshops on various aspects of writing

🔸 Open mic session for aspiring writers to showcase their talent

🔸 Book stalls featuring a wide range of literary treasures

No matter your age or literary background, everyone is welcome to attend and immerse themselves in the wonderful world of books. 🌍❤️ So, grab a friend or two, and mark your calendars for this literary extravaganza!

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to connect with fellow literature enthusiasts and explore the magic of words. 📖✨ Spread the word and let’s make this literary meet a grand success!