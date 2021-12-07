26,37,266 beneficiaries have availed working capital loan under Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi SCHEME

New Delhi : As on November 25, 2021, the total number of beneficiaries who have availed the working capital loan under Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme is 26,37,266. As on November 25, 2021, the number of loans that have been sanctioned but not yet disbursed is 3,21,504. The number of accounts, where delay between loans sanctioned and loan disbursed is more than three months is 2,46,238. The gap is due to a number of reasons, including lack of coordination between the Lending Institutions & the Urban Local Bodies, frequent change of mobile numbers by the Street Vendors and Street Vendors not visiting the bank branches for documentation formalities. Ministry regularly conducts review meeting with the Lending Institutions and the States/ULBs to streamline the process and expedite disbursement of sanctioned loans.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.