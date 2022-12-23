New Delhi : Construction of elevated railway tracks/corridor is planned on case to case basis depending upon various factors such as site conditions, availability of land, terrain, encroachment along the alignment, density of built up area etc. Presently, 211 surveys for New Lines across Indian Railways including elevated railway track/corridor having a total length of 19,307 km have been taken up and are in different stages of progress in Indian Railways.

As on 01.04.2022, across Indian Railways, 183 New line projects of total length 20,937 Km including elevated railway track/corridor, costing approx. Rs 4.0 lakh crore are in different stages of planning/sanction/execution, out of which 2,831 Km length has been commissioned and an expenditure of approx. Rs 1.13 lakh crore has been incurred upto March, 2022.

Zone-wise details of all ongoing Railway Projects including cost, expenditure and outlay are made available in public domain on Indian Railways website i.e. www.indianrailways.gov.in> Ministry of Railways> Railway Board> about Indian Railways> Railway Board Directorates> Finance (Budget)> Rail Budget/Pink Book (year)> Railway-wise Works, Machinery and Rolling Stock Programme (RSP).

Presently, two elevated railway corridors of Kolkata Metro are operational. The details are as under:

S.No. Name of Corridor Length (km) 1. Dumdum-Belgachia (1.10 km), Dakshineshwar-Dumdum (6.38 km), Mahanayak Uttam Kumar-Kavi Subhas (8.16 km) part of the North-South Corridor. 15.64 2. East West Corridor (Salt Lake Sec V-Salt Lake Stadium) 5.80

The height of elevated railway tracks/corridors varies from place to place depending on site conditions, obligatory points etc.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.