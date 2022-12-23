Results for Computer Based Test for filling up of 1,03,769 Level -1 (erstwhile Group D) vacancies for shortlisting of candidates for next stage are being declared by RRBs for all Zonal Railways from 22.12.2022 onwards

New Delhi : Computer Based Test (CBT) of CEN RRC 01/2019 for filling up of 1,03,769 Level -1 (erstwhile Group D) vacancies was conducted by RRBs in five phases from 17th August, 2022 to 11th October, 2022 on 33 days in 99 shifts for about 1.11 crore candidates in 15 languages including English and Hindi in more than 400 centers all across the country. All out efforts were made to accommodate all candidates at Exam centers nearer to their home. Female and Divyang candidates were given highest priority. Half of the candidates were allotted centers with limited movement upto 100-150 km and most of the candidates were allotted centers within the state with movement of upto 200- 400 Km. With this examination, RRBs have also taken lead in implementing Aadhaar based authentication on voluntary basis for competitive exams at all India level. This has helped a lot in eliminating impersonation in RRB exams. Candidates were given opportunity to raise objections against the tentative answer keys from 14th October, 2022 to 19th October, 2022.

Now after finalization of answer keys, results for short listing of candidates for next stage of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), at three times the notified vacancies for the category, are being declared by RRBs for all 16 Zonal Railways from 22.12.2022 onwards.