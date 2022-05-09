200K Subscribers for DD India, 20 Million for Prasar Bharati on YouTube

New Delhi :Prasar Bharati’s English News channel DD India has seen phenomenal growth lately both on TV and Digital. It recently crossed 2 lakh subscribers on YouTube. In terms of TV reach, DD India is number one English News channel in the country. As per latest BARC data, DD India reached more than 8 Million viewers, highest in the English News genre. Its closest competitor could manage only around half the reach of DD India. Even the viewership for DD India has witnessed a consistent upward weekly growth, registering a whopping total growth of almost 150% over last eight weeks.

Living up to its mandate with which it was launched by Prasar Bharati in January 2019, DD India has now become India’s window to the world with reach to more than 190 countries through Satellite, OTT platforms and NewsOnAir App. As envisaged, DD India has established itself as a global influencer on India related issues through its sharp analysis & commentary, thought provoking views/opinions and cutting edge visual presentation.

Here’s a timeline of how DD India became the number one English News channel:

Period

Milestone

January 2019

After approval from Prasar Bharati Board, the process to launch DD India as an English news channel initiated

February 2019

Segregation of DD News as Hindi News channel and DD India as English News channel began

September 2019

DD India introduced on OTT platform of South Korean public broadcaster KBS

September 2019

Private cable operators in Bangladesh began to broadcast DD India through their platforms

February 2020

DD India coverage of the then US President Donald Trump to India was carried by multiple foreign TV channels

March 2020

DD India launched as a full-fledged English News channel – Complete segregation of DD News as Hindi and DD India as English News channel achieved. DD India production and shows completely separated from that on DD News

January 2021

DD India launched on Hotstar in US, UK and Canada

January 2021

DD India launched on ITV for broadcast in 23 States of US

January 2022

DD India interview of then Prime Minister of Slovenia was quoted widely by international media

February – March 2022

DD India correspondents were stationed in 4 countries neighboring Ukraine to cover ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and Operation Ganga launched by India to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

March 2022

Launched on Yupp TV for distribution in more than 130 countries

April 2022

DD India became number one English News channel in the country, in terms of reach

April – May 2022

DD India registered a viewership growth of almost 150% over 8 weeks. DD India’s YouTube channel crossed 2 Lakh subscribers on YouTube

DD India also acts as a bridge between India and Indian Diaspora spread across the world. The channel through its various programmes offers international viewers India’s perspective on all domestic and global developments. Some of the high viewership shows on DD India are India Ideas, World Today, Indian Diplomacy, DD Dialogue, News Night etc. Scan the QR code below to watch DD India.

Apart from DD India, Prasar Bharati’s digital platforms across the country are together writing a brilliant growth story with many of its YouTube channels already in the Million club and multiple others inching closer to the milestone, together taking the current total YouTube subscription base to more than 2 Crores.

From among the 190+ YouTube channels of Prasar Bharati, the regional channels, especially from the South and the North-east are the latest and fastest to bloom.