200 students and teachers including winners of Kala Utsav will witness national level Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi tomorrow as special guests

200 students including the Winners of Kala Utsav and students and teachers of States attending Prime Minister’s Pariksha pe Charcha will also witness Republic Day parade on 26th January 2023 and Beating Retreat on 29th January 2023. These children will be seated in enclosure 18 at the Katavya Path during the Republic Day Parade.

The participant students in Pariksha pe Charcha programme in Delhi will also be taken to places of national importance like the Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, Prime Minister’s Museum, Kartavya Path etc to make them acquainted with our rich legacy.

Pariksha Pe Charcha has been conceptualized by the Prime Minister wherein students, parents, teachers interact with him on various topics related to life and exams. This year’s edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held at 11 AM on 27th January 2023 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. The programme will be telecast live on DoorDarshan and other major TV channels.

This year about 38.80 Lakh registrations have taken place, out of which more than 16 lakhs are from State Boards. This is more than two times higher than the registrations (15.73 lakh) which took place during PPC 2022. The registrations have been done from 155 countries.

102 students and teachers from across the country and 80 winners of Kala Utsav competition shall witness the main event on 27th January 2023 as special guests.