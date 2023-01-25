Society for Agricultural Research and Management (SARM) in collaboration with Centurion University of Management and Technology (CUTM) and NISER, Bhubaneswar is hosting an International Conference on Agriculture and Rural Development: AGRIVISION-2023 form Jan 27-29, 2023 at CUTM, Bhubaneswar Campus.

Scientists, Research Scholars, and Students from India and abroad would be attending this Conference both physically and virtually. The sessions are categorized as Scientific Session, Poster Session, Exhibition and Fanner-expert interaction.

Different PSUs and Institution of Govt. of India and State government namely ICAR-NRRI, CMFRI, CIFA, CIFRI, FSI, NIFPHATT, GSI, CTCRI, CHES, CIWA, CDB etc will be participating in the Exhibition. In addition to that, different Industrial Companies Thermo Fisher, Standard Biotools will also be participating in the Exhibition.

The Conference will be inaugurated on 27. January by Shri. Ranendra Pratap Swain, Hon’ble Minister of Agriculture and Farmer’s Empowerment, Fisheries & Animal Resource Development, Govt. of Odisha as the Chief Guest, in the august presence of Shri. Suresh Chandra Routray, Hon’ble MLA, Jatani, Dr. Supriya Pattanayak, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, CUTM, Dr. SP Nanda, Dean, School of Agricultural Science, CUTM, Paralalchemundi and Dr Yashwaswi Nayak, Dean, SoAS, CUTM, Bhubaneswar as Guest of Honour.

Renowned Scientist who have devoted their life for research & development will be honoured with Life Time Achievement Award:

1. Dr. Trilochan Mohapatra, Former DG ICAR, Govt. of India

2. Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG-IMD, Govt. of India

3. Dr. Ajit Kumar Shashany, Director, ICAR-NIPB, Govt. of India

4. Dr. C. Kole, Chairman, Dr. C.Kole Foundation

5. Dr. KC Bansal, Former Director, ICAR-NBPGR, Govt. of India

6. Dr. Ravishankar CN, Director cum Vice Chancellor, ICAR-CIFE, Govt. of India

Four Women Entrepreneurs would be honoured with “WOMEN ENTREPRENEUR AWARD”

1. Rashmi Sahoo, Founder Frozit cum Director, Ruchi

2. Baishakhee Jena, Founder, Flowra Sanitary Napkins

3. Sushree Sangita Priyadarshini, Founder, Kaagaja Phula Arts

4. Durga Priyadarshini, Founder, Gaumaya Agro Paints Pvt. Ltd.

East Zone Cultural Centre has delegated a Troupe from Assam to perform in the Cultural Programme. Different troupes form the Govt. of Odisha would also be performing Sambalpuri, Mask Dance, Dhemsa, Horse Dance etc. On the Valedictory Ceremony renowned 011ywood singers Abhinash Dash, Lopamudra Dash and Jeet Choudhury would be performing live.