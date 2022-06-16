2 Special Trains between Mumbai and Shalimar

New Delhi :Railways have decided to run 2 special trains o­n special charges between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Shalimar to clear the extra rush of passengers. The details are as under:

08101 summer special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 22.00 hrs o­n 18.06.2022 and will arrive Shalimar at 11.35 hrs o­n third day.

08102 summer special will leave Shalimar at 15.35 hrs o­n 14.06.2022 will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 04.05 hrs o­n third day.

Composition: Two AC-2 Tier, o­ne AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class and 2 General second class cum Brake vans.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Varangaon (for 08101 o­nly), Bodwad, Malkapur, Nandura, Shegaon, Akola, Murtajapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha, Ajni, Nagpur o­n Central Railway.

For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Reservation: Bookings for special train no. 08101 o­n special charges will open o­n 15.6.2022 at all computerised reservation centers and o­n website www.irctc.co.in.

Passengers are advised to follow covid appropriate behaviour for their and other’s safety.