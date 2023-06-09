NationalTop News

17th National Webinar on Child Labour to be organized on June 12

By Odisha Diary bureau

The 17th National Webinar on Child Labour will be organized on June 12 ,2023 by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice as part of observing World Day Against Child Labour. The focus would be to empower children to reshape their future by liberating them from the shackles of child labour.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.