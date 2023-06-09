17th National Webinar on Child Labour to be organized on June 12

The 17th National Webinar on Child Labour will be organized on June 12 ,2023 by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice as part of observing World Day Against Child Labour. The focus would be to empower children to reshape their future by liberating them from the shackles of child labour.
The 17th National Webinar on Child Labour will be organized on June 12 ,2023 by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice as part of observing World Day Against Child Labour. The focus would be to empower children to reshape their future by liberating them from the shackles of child labour.