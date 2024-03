The Sixteenth Finance Commission (XVIFC) invites applications for the post of Economic Adviser at Level-14 (Joint Secretary level) of pay matrix as per 7th CPC on deputation/contract basis. The XVIFC has uploaded eligibility, job responsibilities, emoluments and application form on its website at Circular for the post of Economic Adviser in 16th FC.pdf (fincomindia.nic.in) .

PROFORMA FOR APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ECONOMIC ADVISER:

EA Vacancy – Annexure II.docx (live.com)