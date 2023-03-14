168.39 GW renewable energy capacity installed in the country – Union Power & NRE Minister R.K. Singh

So far, a total of 168.39 GW renewable energy capacity has been installed in the country as on 31.01.2023. This includes 63.89 GW Solar Power, 46.85 GW Large Hydro, 41.98 GW Wind Power, 10.73 GW Bio Power and 4.94 GW Small Hydro Power. In addition, 80.15 GW of capacity is under implementation and 34.83 GW is under tendering.

The Government has taken several measures to promote renewable energy in the country, including, inter- alia, the following: –

Permitting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) up to 100 percent under the automatic route,

Waiver of Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) charges for inter-state sale of solar and wind power for projects to be commissioned by 30 th June 2025,

June 2025, Declaration of trajectory for Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) up to the year 2029-30,

Setting up of Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Parks to provide land and transmission to RE developers for installation of RE projects at large scale,

Schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM), Solar Rooftop Phase II, 12000 MW CPSU Scheme Phase II, etc,

Laying of new transmission lines and creating new sub-station capacity under the Green Energy Corridor Scheme for evacuation of renewable power,

Notification of standards for deployment of solar photovoltaic system/devices,

Setting up of Project Development Cell for attracting and facilitating investments,

Standard Bidding Guidelines for tariff based competitive bidding process for procurement of Power from Grid Connected Solar PV and Wind Projects.

Government has issued orders that power shall be dispatched against Letter of Credit (LC) or advance payment to ensure timely payment by distribution licensees to RE generators.

Notification of Promoting Renewable Energy through Green Energy Open Access Rules 2022.

Notification of “The Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge and related matters) Rules (LPS rules).

Launch of Green Term Ahead Market (GTAM) to facilitate sale of Renewable Energy Power through exchanges.

National Green Hydrogen Mission approved with an aim to make India a global hub for production, utilization and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives.

In line with Hon’ble Prime Minister’s announcement at COP26, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is working towards achieving 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030.

So far, a total of 175.17 GW capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources has been installed in the country as on 31.01.2023, which includes 168.39 GW Renewable Energy and 6.78 GW Nuclear Power.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Renewable Energy & Power Sh. R.K. Singh in the Rajya Sabha Today.