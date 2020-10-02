16 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in last 24 hours , Death toll rises to 875

Bhubaneswar: 16 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in last 24 hours.Toll rises to 875.
Demise of sixteen COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.
1. A 60-year old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
2. An 80-year old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
3. A 47-year old male of Bargarh who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
4. A 75-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
5. A 41-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension.
6. A 46-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.
7. An 82-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
8. A 64-year old female of Cuttack district.
9. A 57-year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
10. A 67-year old female of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
11. A 32-year old male of Kalahandi district.
12. An 84-year old female of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Parkinsonism.
13. A 67-year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
14. A 76-year old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
15. A 62-year old male of Nayagarh district.
16. A 52-year old female of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.