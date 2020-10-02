Odisha: Khurda District reports 766 New Covid-19 Positive Cases Today,Tally mounts to 38,997

Bhubaneswar: Khurda District reports 766 New Covid-19 Positive Cases Today,Tally mounts to 38,997.

Odisha reports 3600 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.2109 quarantine cases & 1491 local contact cases.Tally mounts to 2,26,334.

Khordha records maximum cases among all districts with 766 new positives followed by Cuttack with 358 cases. 16 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in last 24 hours.Toll rises to 875.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 100

2. Balasore: 107

3. Bargarh: 106

4. Bhadrak: 82

5. Balangir: 99

6. Boudh: 47

7. Cuttack: 358

8. Deogarh: 11

9. Dhenkanal: 47

10. Gajapati: 19

11. Ganjam: 31

12. Jagatsinghpur: 73

13. Jajpur: 139

14. Jharsuguda: 41

15. Kalahandi: 51

16. Kandhamal: 97

17. Kendrapada: 129

18. Keonjhar: 106

19. Khurda: 766

20. Koraput: 66

21. Malkangiri: 46

22. Mayurbhanj: 156

23. Nawrangpur: 116

24. Nayagarh: 74

25. Nuapada: 84

26. Puri: 115

27. Rayagada: 32

28. Sambalpur: 126

29. Sonepur: 129

30. Sundargarh: 89

31. State Pool: 158

New Recovery: 4380

Cumulative Tested: 3348861

Positive: 226334

Recovered: 190080

Active Case: 35326

