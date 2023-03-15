15th Finance Commission had adopted a new methodology for state-wise allocations, which replaces the expenditure driven methodology: Nityanand Rai

15th Finance Commission in its report made recommendations pertaining to the disaster risk management, which have been accepted by the Central Government. The Commission had adopted a new methodology for state-wise allocations, which replaces the expenditure driven methodology. The new methodology is a combination of capacity (as reflected through past expenditure), risk exposure (area and population) and proneness to hazard and vulnerability (disaster risk index). Central Government has constituted the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) on 05.02.2021. Central Government has also advised all the State Governments to set up State Disaster Mitigation Funds (SDMFs). So far, 25 States have intimated setting up of SDMF. For SDMF, an amount of Rs. 32,031 crore has been allocated for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26. The details regarding Central share and State share of funds allocated and released from SDMF to various States including Odisha is given in Annexure.

Statement showing State-wise details of allocation and release of SDMF during the years 2020-21 to 2022-23

(Rs. In Crore)

S/ No. State Allocation of SDMF including State Share Centre’s share of SDMF released 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1 Andhra Pradesh 298.20 298.20 313.20 223.80 223.80 — 2 Arunachal Pradesh 55.60 55.60 58.40 50.00 50.00 — 3 Assam 171.60 171.60 180.20 154.40 154.40 — 4 Bihar 377.60 377.60 396.60 283.20 283.20 — 5 Chhattisgarh 115.20 115.20 121.00 86.40 86.40 — 6. Goa 3.00 3.00 3.20 2.40 — 2.40 # 7. Gujarat 353.00 353.00 370.60 264.80 — — 8. Haryana 131.00 131.00 137.60 98.20 — — 9. Himachal Pradesh 90.80 90.80 95.20 81.80 81.80 — 10. Jharkhand 151.40 151.40 158.80 113.60 — — 11. Karnataka 210.80 210.80 221.40 158.20 158.20 — 12. Kerala 83.80 83.80 88.00 62.80 62.80 — 13. Madhya Pradesh 485.40 485.40 509.60 364.00 364.00 — 14. Maharashtra 859.20 859.20 902.20 644.40 — 644.40 # 15. Manipur 9.40 9.40 9.80 8.40 8.40 — 16. Meghalaya 14.60 14.60 15.20 13.20 13.20 — 17. Mizoram 10.40 10.40 10.80 9.40 — 9.40 # 18. Nagaland 9.20 9.20 9.60 8.20 8.20 — 19. Odisha 427.80 427.80 449.20 320.80 320.80 — 20. Punjab 132.00 132.00 138.60 99.00 — 99.00 # 21. Rajasthan 395.00 395.00 414.80 296.20 296.20 — 22. Sikkim 11.20 11.20 11.80 10.00 10.00 — 23. Tamil Nadu 272.00 272.00 285.60 204.00 — 204.00 # 24. Telangana 119.80 119.80 125.80 89.80 — — 25. Tripura 15.20 15.20 15.80 13.60 13.60 — 26. Uttar Pradesh 515.60 515.60 541.40 386.60 — 386.60 # 27. Uttarakhand 208.20 208.20 218.60 187.40 187.40 — 28. West Bengal 269.60 269.60 283.20 202.20 202.20 — Total 5,796.60 5,796.60 6086.20 4,436.80 2524.60 1345.80

# including arrears of SDMF for the previous year

With regard to criteria of allocation/ release of SDMF, it is stated that the corpus of SDMF is contributed by the Government of India and the State Government in the ratio 75:25 for all States, except for the North-Eastern and Himalayan (NE&H) States, for which it is contributed 90:10. The Central share of SDMF is to be released in two equal installments in time, subject to fulfillment of conditions of the guidelines. Funds from the SDMF are released to States in terms of the guidelines/ procedures prescribed for mitigation as ‘measures aimed to reducing the risk, impact of a disaster or threatening disaster situation’. Further, the disbursal of funds from SDMF is governed by the Guidelines of assistance from SDMF, which are framed in consultation with all Stakeholders, including States and which are available on Ministry of Home Affairs website at

https://ndmindia.mha.gov.in.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.