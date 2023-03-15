Model Prison Manual, 2016 prepared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the year 2016 was forwarded to all States and Union Territories (UTs) for adoption and implementation in their respective jurisdictions: Ajay Kumar Mishra

The Model Prison Manual, 2016 prepared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the year 2016 was forwarded to all States and Union Territories (UTs) for adoption and implementation in their respective jurisdictions. As on date, 18 States and all Union Territories have confirmed the adoption of Model Prison Manual 2016. MHA is regularly pursuing the matter with the remaining State Governments by sending communications at the highest level and by engaging with the State representatives through Video Conference meetings.

MHA has approved the ‘Modernisation of Prisons’ Project with a financial outlay of Rs. 950 crore from the Financial Year 2021-22 to Financial Year 2025-26, aimed at modernizing the prison equipments and strengthening the security infrastructure in the jails of the country. The main objectives of Modernisation of Prisons Project are as follows:

(i) Enhancing security infrastructure and other logistical facilities in jails through technological interventions and creation of high security infrastructure.

(ii) Focus on correctional administration through programmes/initiatives on skilling, rehabilitation and behaviour change, etc.

Detailed guidelines for implementation of the Modernisation of Prisons Project have been circulated to all States and UTs. Rs. 9.00 crore have been released to the Govt. of Karnataka under the Modernisation of Prisons Project in the Financial Year 2021-22 and Rs. 100.00 crore have been sanctioned for setting up a High Security Prison in the State.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.