New Delhi : 15th East Asia Summit Energy Ministers Meeting was held today virtually. Krishan Pal Gurjar, Union Minister of State for Power, attended the meeting alongwith other senior officials of the Ministry from the Indian side.

The theme of the meeting “We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper”, aimed at coordinating efforts of ASEAN countries in pursuing the goal of energy security and energy transition that will benefit the people of our region.

India confirmed that ASEAN is a region of great importance for us. Engagement with ASEAN has been, and will remain, a critical element of India’s ‘Act East’ policy and strategy; Acting East is now a central element in India’s Indo-Pacific vision.

The Minister provided a brief status of the Indian energy transition plans, policies, challenges and efforts towards decarbonisation.