MoD constitutes High Level Expert Committee for a comprehensive review of NCC

New Delhi : Ministry of Defence has constituted a High Level Expert Committee, under the chairmanship of former Member of Parliament Baijayant Panda, for a comprehensive review of National Cadet Corps (NCC) in order to make it more relevant in changed times. The Terms of Reference of the Committee, inter-alia, broadly provide for suggesting measures which can empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation building and national developmental efforts in various sectors; propose measures for gainful engagement of its Alumni for betterment of the organisation as a whole and to study/recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in the NCC curriculum.

The members of this Committee are as under:

Baijayant Panda, former Member of Parliament Chairperson Col. (Retd) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Member of Parliament Member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Member of Parliament Member Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group Member Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Cricketer Member Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance Member Prof. Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia Member Prof. Vasudha Kamat, Former VC, SNDT Women’s University Member Mukul Kanitkar, National Organizing Secretary, Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal Member Maj. Gen. Alok Raj (Retd) Member Milind Kamble, Chairman, DICCI Member Rituraj Sinha, MD, SIS India Limited Member Ms. Vedika Bhandarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Water.org Member Anand Shah, CEO, Databook Member Mayank Tewari, JS (Trg), DoD Member Secretary

The NCC is the largest uniformed organisation which aims at developing character, discipline, a secular outlook and ideals of selfless service amongst young citizens. It also aims to create a pool of organised, trained and motivated youth with leadership qualities in all walks of life.