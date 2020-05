New Delhi: 14 labourers were killed in two accidents in UP’s Muzaffarnagar & MP’s Guna. Atleast eight labourers were killed and more than 40 injured in the road accident in Guna, MP. They were on their way to UP from Maharashtra. All injured have been admitted in the hospital. Their truck collided head-on with a bus late last night.Six migrant workers who were walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway were killed after a speeding bus ran over them late last night.

Related

comments