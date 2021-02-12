13th Foundation Day of IIT Bhubaneswar is celebrated in Hybrid Mode

Bhubaneswar: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar celebrated its 13th Foundation Day at its Campus. Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, Deference Research Development Organization (DRDO), Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Director General, Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) graced the occasion as Chief Guest by online and delivered the Foundation Day lecture. The event was presided over by Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director.

Prof. R. V Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar, on this auspicious occasion, welcomed the Chief Guest, the other luminaries and the fraternity including those who joined online, to the event. He also added that IIT Bhubaneswar has been prominent and top two in terms of student strength among the second generation IITs. He said, “I am happy to say that during last 12 years of existence the institute could remarkably rise the standards of the institute to offer the best of education, grow to build the best of the campuses of the IIT’s, co-host Inter IIT Sports Meet and organize it in high standards and initiate creating very ambitious centers of excellence in very relevant research areas, wherein some of them like the atmospheric sciences group acquiring the ability to predict the course of movement of cyclone with great degree of accuracy well in advance 5-6 days prior to its landfall. The institute consciously made its vision very ambitions to be globally well respected to produce outstanding graduates and research output and took several developmental steps in that direction. Some initial results of efforts are already visible and it is very encouraging including figuring prominently in rankings across international and national frameworks.

Adding further, he explained about how the institute could protect its campsites all through the pandemic owing to its cautious approach of the COVID Task Force of the Institute and disciplined functioning owing to the SoP’s put in place by the Institute to prevent the spread of COVID-19 inside the campus. He expressed his deepest satisfaction in grand successes of the Institute in all of its innovative endeavours including running the academics at the global best with no compromises including running academics timely, holding laboratory practice with both online and physical presence, conducting pen and paper comprehensive exams by only with 100 % attendance and first of its kind live convocation in hybrid mode very successfully at high standards, by online during the pandemic. He also made a mention about the innovative endeavours undertaken as part of research by the various faculty members of the Institute against COVID-19. He complemented the faculty and staff who helped the Institute for serving as role model to the other institutes in the endeavour of offering best of education with no compromises during the pandemic, on this occasion. Lastly before concluding, he thanked the Ministry of Education (MoE) for their benevolent support towards the Institute.

Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Chief Guest expressed his happiness for being a part of the 13th Foundation Day celebrations. He expressed the contributions IIT Bhubaneswar is making to DRDO and lauded the outstanding contributions and healthy association of Prof Raja Kumar with DRDO in their projects of the past. He credited the director for his visionary approach, leadership, tireless efforts and sheer determination which led the Institute to scale new heights.

He also made a mention about the various opportunities for collaborating with IIT Bhubaneswar in terms of research, long terms projects, applied research, providing Incubation and mentoring for start-ups centres along with establishing their Center of Excellence at IIT Bhubaneswar. He talked about the various synergies that could be exchanged between IIT Bhubaneswar and DRDO where IIT Bhubaneswar could play major role in the progress of the state and the nation. He further said that real Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) is when the design, development and production of state-of-the-art systems that are required by the defence are done within the country. He proudly mentioned about indigenous developments in form of Battle tank Arjun and fighter planes which were conceptualized, developed and made in India. He also talked about achieving excellence in manufacturing by bringing out products at affordable prices with good quality and thereby establishing India as a major manufacturing hub across the world. He further mentioned that IIT Bhubaneswar could contribute significantly by their expertise, research, technological contributions for strengthening the manufacturing sector in the country. He appreciated the endeavours by the Students and Faculty members of the Institute and urged them to focus their energies on next generation technologies ranging from Artificial intelligence, Advance missile technologies, cyber security and thereby paving the roadmap of growth for India across the world.

Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar in presence of Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Chief Guest felicitated the students, faculty and staff members of the Institute with teaching excellence awards given on the basis of student feedback, and Director’s Commendations for outstanding research contributions, services, and meritorious services in their respective fields on this historic occasion. Those honoured includes,

Teaching Excellence Awards for 2020 (Faculty Members):

1. Dr. Srinivas Pinisetty, School of Electrical Sciences for overall best performance,

2. Dr. Nirmalendu Acharya, School of Basic Sciences,

3. Dr. Anoop Thomas, School of Electrical Science,

4. Dr. Raj Kumar Guduru, School of Humanities and Social Sciences

Director’s Commendation for Outstanding Research 2020 (Faculty Members):

1. Dr. V.R. Pedireddi, Dean, Student Affairs,

2. Dr. Rajan Jha, School of Basic Sciences,

3. Dr. Subhransu Ranjan Samantaray, School of Electrical Sciences,

4. Dr. Venugopal Arumuru, School of Mechanical Sciences

Director’s Commendation for Outstanding Services 2020 (Faculty Members):

1. Dr. Shantanu Pal, Warden

2. Dr. Barathram Ramkumar, Chairman, Computer & IT Services Cell

3. Dr. Srinivas Bhaskar Karanki, Professor-in-Charge (Counselling)

Director’s Commendation for Meritorious Services 2020 (Staff Members)

1. Mr. Chandra Vadde, Programmer

2. Prasanna Kumar Das, OSD – Internal Audit and Finance & Accounts Section

3. Dr. Gagandeep Kaur Makkar, Student Counsellor

4. Mrs. Suhana Parween, Junior Accounts Officer

5. Mr. Pradeep Kumar Pattanaik, Private Secretary

6. Mr. Tapan Kumar Mohapatra, Assistant Security officer

The event ended with vote of thanks by Prof Saroj Kumar Nayak, Dean (Faculty).

Also present on the occasion were Prof. R. K. Panda, Dean Alumni Affairs and International Relations, Prof. Sujit Roy, Dean Research and Development, Prof. V.R. Pedireddi, Dean Student Affairs, Prof. Pravas R Sahu, Dean (Academics), Prof. Brahma Deo, Prof. P.V. Satyam, Prof. R. G. Sastry, Col (Dr) Subodh Kumar, Registrar, and Dr. Sankarsan Mahapatro, President Student Gymkhana, several faculty members, staff and students of IIT Bhubaneswar.