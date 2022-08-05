13,92,265 electric vehicles presently running on roads in country: Govt

New Delhi: The Government has said that thirteen lakh 92 thousand 265 Electric Vehicles are presently running on the roads in the country. These include over five lakh 44 thousand Two Wheelers, over seven lakh 93 thousand Three Wheelers and over fifty four thousand Four wheelers as per the Vehicle Category. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha today, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar informed this.

Mr. Gurjar said, the sale of Electric Vehicles in the Financial Year 2021-22 has gone up over three times as compared to Financial Year 2020-21 from to one lakh 34 thousand 460 to four lakh 28 thousand 224 as per the information available on VAHAN-4 centralised database of Registration Certificate.

The Minister stressed that the increase in sale of Electric Vehicles is attributed mainly to the incentive provided under FAME India Scheme Phase-II, which was provided to buyers of electric vehicles meeting FAME criteria in the form of an upfront reduction in the purchase price of electric vehicles.