13 days long Odisha Startup Carnival 2022 inaugurated

Bhubaneswar : Former Chairman of OERC Upendra Nath Behera calls young minds of the state to take startup initiative to next level. Speaking at inaugural session Odisha startup carnival 2022 organised by AIC-Nalanda in association with Startup Odisha , Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Limited (UCCIL) and Fluid Ventures at UCCIL, Bhubaneswar as chief guest he said that Odisha has strong supporting ecosystem for startups which improves the ease of doing business in the state. Many approvals become seamless and time required for them has reduced significantly. Now is the time to take risk and to march ahead. Ecosystem is ready to help you and Innovation is the key to success. He added.

Guest of honour of the event and President of Vedanta Dr Tapan Kumar Chand opined that use of technology is very much essential for strartups to scale their business. He said that, “Startups should focus on ideas that would bring benefits for common people. They should look for employment generation and reap the benefit of demographic dividend. Timely availability of fund and market access is another area which needs attention. Networking is also necessary to push the products for many.”

In his welcome address UCCIL President Shri Ashok Kumar Sharada said that, “In last 6 years Startup initiative has created vibration throughout the country. Including Odisha many states came up with their own startup policy which enable environment where start-ups are being flourished. Odisha startup policy is very vibrant with O-Hub facility in infocity. State government calls young minds to come forward to participate in the initiative. This is the area which country needed the most for next phase of growth.’’

Director of Essar Minmet Limted Sanjay Pattanaik said that, “Odisha ranks in top performer category in India. Not only young minds but also experienced professional are also attracted to towards startup ecosystem. When investor meet was organised in cities like Bangalore of Make in Odisha conclave we able to sell success stories of start-ups which are make Odisha proud. Going forward we will see more success stories like Ritesh Agrawal of Oyo from state of Odisha. I hope this conclave will give required impetus to the start-ups of Odisha to excel in future.”

President of Luminous Infoways Mrs. Jayashree Mohanty talks about importance of pitching of ideas to investors to go forward. Currently Odisha havemore than 450 startups and many are led by women entrepreneurs.

Odisha startup conclave is a two weeks long event to run from July 4-16, 2022, which is state’s biggest congregation of startups, mentors, investors and enablers that brings immense opportunities of connects, access, networking, investment and lot more into the ecosystem. The 10 days event shall witness over 35 experts, mentors and investors from varied fields and sectors across the country. Mentoring session, Investment Readiness and Pitching session also planned for the event.

Stakeholders from Government, Industry & Enablers also participated in the event and it will culminate with Startup-Investors Meet and a valedictory ceremony on 16th July, 2022 at O-Hub, Bhubaneswar. Large numbers of startups/ innovators and enablers are joined the program and a special Startup privilege club of 50 start-ups also announced on this occasion. Participant start-ups are registered themselves though a registration process which was run till July 3, 2022.