12 cheetahs from South Africa will arrive at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh today. 12 Cheetahs include seven males and five females.

The first group of eight Namibian cheetahs arrived at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh’s on September 17 last year under the ambitious Cheetah reintroduction program.

The second batch of cheetahs reaching to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh from the O R Tambo International Airport, Gauteng. As per the official information, the Cheetahs’ health will be tested first and then they will be kept in quarantine for a month.