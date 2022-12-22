12.04 crore ESI beneficiaries eligible to avail ESI facilities : Rameswar Teli

New Delhi : In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Labour Shri Rameswar Teli said that there are a total of 160 Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) hospitals in the country, which include 51 hospitals run by the ESI Corporation (ESIC) directly and 109 hospitals run by the States under the ESI scheme (ESIS). It was further stated that

As on 31.03.2022, the total number of ESI beneficiaries eligible to avail ESI facilities is 12.04 crore; there were a total of 3691 doctors, both regular and contractual, in the ESIC hospital; a total of 2414 unfilled posts of medical professionals including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in the ESIC medical institutions and a total of 4416 posts of medical professionals including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff working on contract basis in ESIC medical institutions.

Details of State/ Union Territories wise Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) hospitals in the country

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT ESIC Hospitals ESI Scheme (ESIS) Hospitals Total ESI Hospitals Andhra Pradesh 0 4 4 Assam 2 0 2 Bihar 2 2 4 Chandigarh (UT) 1 0 1 Chhattisgarh 2 0 2 Delhi (UT) 4 0 4 Goa 0 1 1 Gujarat 4 8 12 Haryana 3 4 7 Himachal Pradesh 1 1 2 Jammu & Kashmir 1 0 1 Jharkhand 2 1 3 Karnataka 3 8 11 Kerala 3 9 12 Madhya Pradesh 1 6 7 Maharashtra 3 12 15 Meghalaya 0 0 0 Mizoram 0 0 0 Nagaland 0 0 0 Odisha 2 6 8 Puducherry (UT) 0 1 1 Punjab 1 6 7 Rajasthan 4 4 8 Sikkim 0 0 0 Tamil Nadu 2 8 10 Telangana 2 5 7 Tripura 0 0 0 Uttar Pradesh 6 10 16 Uttarakhand 1 0 1 West Bengal 1 13 14 Total 51 109 160

Note: ESIC hospitals are directly run by ESI Corporation while ESIS Hospitals are run under ESI Scheme by respective State Governments.