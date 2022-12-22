National Health Authority organized ABDM adoption workshop for diagnostic industry representatives

New Delhi : The National Health Authority (NHA) organized a workshop on Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) for the stakeholders of diagnostic industry on 22nd December, 2022 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The objective of the workshop was to highlight the role of ABDM and the importance of digital health records for the patients, especially the diagnostic reports which are needed repeatedly in case of referrals or while visiting a different health facility.

The workshop saw participation from pathologists and microbiologists, diagnostic lab owners, representatives from Indian Association of Pathologists and Microbiologists (IAPM) and District and State level office bearers of Lab Owners Association. Apart from these representatives from the diagnostic industry, officials from NHA, state health department officials and ABDM partners offering LMIS (Laboratory Management Info Solution) and PHR (Personal Health Records) solutions also participated in the workshop.

The participants were also briefed about the Digital Health Incentive Scheme (DHIS) launched recently under the ABDM for the stakeholders. Under DHIS, eligible laboratories and LMIS solution providers can earn financial incentives of up to Rs. 4 crores by helping patients digitize their health records.

The workshop was organised with the support of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) & PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP India. More such workshops and webinars will be organised to reach out to the stakeholders in different regions and to orient them about the benefits and features of ABDM.