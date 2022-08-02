111 inland waterways spread over 24 states have been declared as National Waterways (NWs) under National Waterway Act, 2016 ,says Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi : To promote inland water transport (IWT) in the country, 111 inland waterways spread over 24 states have been declared as National Waterways (NWs) under National Waterway Act, 2016. Based on the outcome of techno-economic feasibility and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of these NWs, action plan has been formulated by IWAI for 26 NWs found viable for cargo/passenger movement (Details at Annex-1). Development activities have been initiated in the first 13 NWs out of the 26 viable NWs.

Moreover, there is a scheme namely Central Sector Scheme (CSS) for development of inland waterways in North Eastern States including Sikkim in which 100% financial assistance is provided to North Eastern States. The details of funds approved for development of NWs are at Annex-2.

Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) for capacity augmentation of

NW-1 (Haldia to Varanasi – 1390 kms) has been undertaken by IWAI with the technical and financial assistance of the World Bank at a revised estimated cost of Rs. 4633.84 cr. to provide Least Available Depth of 2.2 to 3.0 meters and bottom channel width of 45 meters for at least 330 days in a year to make it navigable for vessels up to 1500 – 2000 Dead

Weight Tonnage. The details of steps undertaken/work started for capacity augmentation of NW-1 & other NWs is detailed at Annex-3.

Annex-1

LIST OF 26 NATIONAL WATERWAYS FOUND FEASIBLE FOR CARGO / PASSENGER MOVEMENT

Sl. No National Waterway Details of Waterways STATES 1 National Waterway 1 Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly River System (Haldia – Allahabad) Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand & West Bengal 2 National Waterway 2 Brahmaputra River (Dhubri – Sadiya) Assam 3 National Waterway 16 Barak River Assam 4 National Waterway 3 West Coast Canal (Kottapuram – Kollam), Champakara and Udyogmandal Canals Kerala 5 National Waterway 4 Krishna River (Vijayawada – Muktyala) Andhra Pradesh 6 National Waterway 5 Dhamra-Paradio via Mangalagadi to Pankopal Odisha 7 National Waterway 8 Alappuzha- Changanassery Canal Kerala 8 National Waterway 9 Alappuzha – Kottayam – Athirampuzha Canal Kerala (Alternate route: 11.5km) 9 National Waterway 27 Cumberjua River Goa 10 National Waterway 68 Mandovi River Goa 11 National Waterway 86 Rupnarayan River West Bengal 12 National Waterway 97 Sunderbans Waterway West Bengal 13 National Waterway 111 Zuari River Goa 14 National Waterway 10 Amba River Maharashtra 15 National Waterway 40 Ghagra River Bihar 16 National Waterway 44 Ichamati River West Bengal 17 National Waterway 52 Kali River Karnataka 18 National Waterway 57 Kopili River Assam 19 National Waterway 25 Chapora River Goa 20 National Waterway 37 Gandak River Bihar 21 National Waterway 28 Dabhol Creek Vasisti River Maharashtra 22 National Waterway 73 Narmada River Maharashtra & Gujarat 23 National Waterway 85 Revadanda Creek – Kundalika River System Maharashtra 24 National Waterway 94 Sone River Bihar 25 National Waterway 100 Tapi River Maharashtra & Gujarat 26 National Waterway 31 Dhansiri River Assam

Annex-2

Funds Sanctioned for development of National Waterways (NWs):-

Name of Project Amount ( Rs. in Cr.) Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) on NW-1 4634 (Revised) Comprehensive Development of NW-2 461 Comprehensive Development of NW-16 & IBP Route 145 Extra Budgetary Resources for Development of NWs 1000 Central Sector Scheme for development of IWT in North Eastern States including Sikkim 100

Annex-3

Steps undertaken/work started for capacity augmentation of NW-1 & other NWs:-

Sl. No NW Details of Waterways Length (Km) Projects started 1 NW 1 Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly River System (Haldia – Allahabad) 1620 Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) with the assistance from World Bank for capacity augumentation for Haldia-Varanasi stretch at a revised estimated cost of Rs. 4633.84 cr. with following projects – Constructions of multi-modal terminals at Varanasi and Sahibganj have been completed and multimodal terminal at Haldia and the Navigational Lock at Farakka have achieved substantial progress with 98% and 93.09% respectively.

Contracts for providing Least Assured Depth of 3 m and bottom channel width of 45 m on the stretch between Farakka – Kahalgaon, Sultanganj-Mahendrapur and Mahendrapur-Barh have been awarded on 09 th April 2018, 12 th April 2019 and 12 th April 2019 respectively and are currently in progress with financial progress of Rs. 137.95 crores, Rs. 47.56 crores and Rs. 35.94 crores respectively.

April 2018, 12 April 2019 and 12 April 2019 respectively and are currently in progress with financial progress of Rs. 137.95 crores, Rs. 47.56 crores and Rs. 35.94 crores respectively. The EPC contract for construction of IWT Kalughat Terminals was awarded on 26.11.2021 at a cost of Rs. 82.47 cr. The physical progress is 9.1%.

Under JMVP-II (Arth Ganga), various studies including comprehensive study for the project, DPR study for modernization of existing lock at Farakka etc. are ongoing. 62 communities jetties & 10 Ro-Ro terminals are planned to be developed, out of which 3 community jetties in Uttar Pradesh has been developed and work for 8 floating jetties in Uttar Pradesh has been awarded. For 17 community jetties in Bihar & Jharkhand tenders have been published. For remaining jetties, preparation of tender documents initiated. 2 NW 2 Brahmaputra River (Dhubri – Sadiya) 891 Development of NW 2 at a cost of Rs 461 crore during 2020-21 to 2024-25 was approved by SFC- There are 17 activities approved by SFC for NW-2. Out of these 17 activities, 03 are of permanent nature viz, (i) Construction of Jogighopa terminal, (ii) Alternative Road to Pandu Port, and (iii) Ship repair facility at Pandu, which are at DPR stage. The remaining 14 activities are of recurring nature viz., (i) Fairway development (ii) O&M of navigational aids (iii) O&M of fixed & floating terminals (iv) O&M of vessels (v) Consultancy training(vi)Maintenance of e-portal etc. These activities are carried out on annual basis. 3 NW 16 Barak River (Lakhipur -Tuker Gram) 121 Development of NW 16 and IBP route at a cost of Rs 145 crore during 2020-21 to2024-25 was approved by SFC- There are 10 activities as approved by SFC for NW-16 & IBP route. Out of these 10 activities, 03 are of permanent nature viz, (i) Construction of Terminal at Sonamura on Gumti river, (ii) Construction of terminal at Maia on Ganga River and (iii) Upgradation of Badarpur and Karimganj terminals, which are in consideration. The remaining 07 activities are of recurring nature i.z., (i) Fairway development (ii) O&M of navigational aids (iii) Consultancy training (iv) cargo promotion, and (v) amenities at Ports of Call etc. These activities are carried out on annual maintenance basis. 4 NW 3 West Coast Canal (Kottapuram – Kollam), Champakara and Udyogmandal Canals 205 1.Construction of new Navigational Lock at Thrikkunnapuzha, at a cost of Rs. 38 Cr. 2. Execution of balance capital dredging and widening in Edappallikotta and Kollam stretch, at a cost of Rs.6.75 Cr. 3. Annual maintenance works commenced in April 2022 for F.Y. 2022-23-(i) Annual fairway maintenance works in NW-3 at a cost of Rs.7.42 cr. is approved during the FY 2021-22. (ii) Operation and maintenance of IWT terminals in NW-3, at a cost of Rs.2.28 cr. is approved during the FY 2021-22. 5 NW 4 Krishna River (Vijayawada – Muktyala) 82 1. Pontoons have been acquired for development of four floating Jetties. 2. Dredging in the stretch for navigational purpose has been completed 3. Land acquisition for construction of three Ro-Ro terminals at Muktayala, Harichandrapuram and Ibrahimpatnam has been taken up with the State Govt. 6 NW 5 Dhamra-Paradip via Mangalagadi to Pankopal 233 1. Monthly Thalweg Survey from Pankapal to Dhamra – Paradip via. Mangalgadi: 230 LKM per month. 2. Shifting / Relocation of HT / LT Power lines in NW-5. 3. In July 2022, IWAI invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from eligible /reputed firms to participate and develop select stretches of NW-5 from Padanipal – Paradip and Dhamra (89 km & 50 km) and from Marshaghi – Paradip (35 km) of NW-64 on Design, Built, Finance, Operate & Transfer (DBFOT) basis. 7 NW 8 Alappuzha- Changanassery Canal 29 Development proposed as per DPR recommendations. 24 hours navigational aids (15 nos.) provided at critical locations and being maintained. 8 NW 9 Alappuzha – Kottayam – Athirampuzha Canal 40 Development of the waterway at an estimated cost of INR 1.60 crore has commenced. Night navigation facilities has been installed. Waterway is already operational. 9 NW 27 Cumberjua River (Cortalim-Ferry to Sao MartiasVidhanParisad) 17 NWs of Goa are operational under a Tripartite MoU with Govt. of Goa, Marmugao Port Authority & IWAI. Development of NWs in Goa at an estimated cost of INR 22.65 crore has commenced. Work for installation of 04 nos. floating Jetties amounting to Rs.11.33 crores on river Mandovi and river Chapora taken up. In addition a fund of Rs 6.84 Crore has been released to Mormugao Port Authority on 02.04.2022 for induction of navigational Aids on 02.04.2022. 10 NW 68 Mandovi River (Usgoan bridge to Arabian Sea) 41 11 NW 111 Zuari River (Sanvorden bridge to Marmugao Port) 50 12 NW 86 Rupnarayan River (Pratap Pur to Geonkhali) 72 Development of the waterway at an estimated cost of INR 24.00 crore has commenced. Improvement to road from NH to water front terminal at Kolaghat at a cost of Rs.15.45 crore is being executed by Irrigation Dept., Govt. of West Bengal on deposit basis. Construction of floating pontoon jetty is initiated for facilitating loading and unloading of fly-ash cargo. For permanent terminal at Kolaghat, land acquisition completed in June 2022. 13 NW 97 Sunderbans Waterway (Namkhana to AtharaBanki Khal) 172 Development of waterway at an estimated cost of INR 18.10 crore has commenced. Waterway is part of Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route and already operational for vessels.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.