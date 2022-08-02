Stretch of river Krishna between Vijayawada and Galagali is part of declared National Waterway-4, says Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi : The stretch of river Krishna between Vijayawada and Galagali is part of declared National Waterway-4. In this stretch, following development work has been taken up by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) between Vijayawada to Muktayala on Krishna River in Andhra Pradesh: –

Deployment of four Floating jetties.

Dredging in the stretch for navigational purpose.

Land acquisition process for construction of three Ro-Ro terminals at Muktayala, Harichandrapuram and Ibrahimpatnam has been initiated with the State Govt.

However, no development work on this stretch has been undertaken under Sagarmala scheme.

Against sanctioned project cost of Rs. 96.0 crore, Rs. 54.08 crore has been utilized till 30.6.2022.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.