10th Pension Adalat –Best Practices In Redressal Of Long Outstanding Pensioner Grievances

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare held the 10th Nation-wide Pension Adalat under the chairmanship of Dr. Jitendra Singh Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions at New Delhi on 22.2.2024. The Pension Adalat was attended by 12 Ministries/Departments including Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Defence Finance, CBDT, Department of Economic Affairs, Department of Ex-Servicemen’s Welfare, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Culture. 85 cases were resolved on the spot.

Some of the important cases that were taken up in the Pension Adalat where Grievances were successfully redressed are as follows:

Grievance of Smt. Basamma – Sanction of family pension pending since September, 2022 with arrears”:

Smt .Basamma despite submission of necessary documents was not getting family pension since September, 2022. She registered a grievance on CPENGRAMS portal on 16/06/2023. Her case was taken up during Pension Adalat and it was informed that her pension has been started and she would be getting arrears soon.

Grievance of Shri Ramesh K – “Got pending payment of Rs.10.37 Lakh”

Shri Ramesh K, ex-HC of BSF was retired from 31.8.2022 but he was not paid amount of gratuity and leave encashment. He registered his complaint on CPENGRAMS on 3/08/2023 and his grievance was taken up during Pension Adalat where it was informed by BSF he has been paid an amount of Rs.10.37 lakh on account of gratuity and leave encashment.

Grievance of Sh. Dharamvir Singh – “Got additional pension on attaining age of 80 years after 8 years”

Shri Dharamvir Singh, retired from CRPF was trying for additional pension due after attaining age of 80 years in 2015, however, after approaching various grievance mechanism of SBI, CRPF, PAO etc. he registered his grievance on CPENGRAMS portal on 16/08/2023. His case was taken up during Pension Adalat and it was informed by CRPF that his additional pension has been released and arrears amounting to Rs.1.70 Lakhs have also been released.

Grievance of Shri H.C. Saji J – “Got allowance for gallantry award with arrears pending from July, 2022”

Shri HC Saji J was not getting gallantry award allowance since July, 2022 despite repeated requests to BSF. However, he registered his grievance on Pension Portal on 19/08/2023 and his case was taken up during Pension Adalat and it was informed by BSF that he has been granted monthly gallantry allowance of Rs.2000/- p.m. since July 2022 and arrears of Rs.30,000/- on this account have been released.

Grievance of Shri MVV Mutyala – “Got corrected enhanced disability pension pending since April, 2008”

Shri MVV Mutyala retired from Ministry of Defence on 30.3.2008 was not getting disability pension as per prescribed disability element and disability percentage since 1.4.2008. His case was pending since April, 2008. He registered his grievance on CPENGRAMS portal on 9/09/2023 and his case was taken up during Pension Adalat and it was informed by PCDA that his pension has been revised as per prescribed disability element and after correction his arrears on this account of Rs.1.19 lakh released.

Grievance of Shri Ram Lal Kesherwani – “Got Rs.1.70 lakh on account of correction in PPO”

Shri Ram Lal Keshwarni, HFO from Air Force retired on 28.2.201 got incorrect pension due to wrong entry in PPO. He tried to get PPO revised. Though, his PPO was revised by PCDA but arrears on account of wrong entry of date for 21 months was not paid to him. He lodged a complaint on CPENGRAMS portal on 30/7/2023 and his case was taken up during Pension Adalat and it was informed his pension arrears amounting to Rs.1.70 Lakh have been paid to him.