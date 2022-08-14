1,082 Police personnel have been awarded Medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2022

New Delhi: A total of 1,082 Police personnel have been awarded Police Medals on the occasion of the Independence Day, 2022. The break-up is as under:-
Gallantry Medals
|Name of the Medals
|Number of Medals Awarded
|Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG)
|347
Service Medals
|Name of the Medals
|Number of Medals Awarded
|President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM)
|87
|Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM)
|648
Among the majority of the 347 Gallantry Awards, 204 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu & Kashmir, 80 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 14 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region. Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 109 are from CRPF, 108 are from J&K Police, 19 are from BSF, 42 are from Maharashtra, 15 are from Chhattisgarh and the remaining from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.
Details of Awardees Lists are enclosed as below:
|Sl No.
|Subject
|Number of persons
|List
|1
|Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG)
|347
|List-I
|2
|President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service
|87
|List-II
|3
|Police Medal for Meritorious Service
|648
|List-III
|4
|State Wise/ Force Wise list of medal awardees to the Police personnel
|As per list
|List-IV