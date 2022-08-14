1,082 Police personnel have been awarded Medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2022

New Delhi: A total of 1,082 Police personnel have been awarded Police Medals on the occasion of the Independence Day, 2022. The break-up is as under:-

Gallantry Medals

Name of the Medals Number of Medals Awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) 347

Service Medals

Name of the Medals Number of Medals Awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) 87 Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) 648

Among the majority of the 347 Gallantry Awards, 204 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu & Kashmir, 80 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 14 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region. Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 109 are from CRPF, 108 are from J&K Police, 19 are from BSF, 42 are from Maharashtra, 15 are from Chhattisgarh and the remaining from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.

Details of Awardees Lists are enclosed as below: