India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 207.99Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 207.99Cr (2,07,99,63,555) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,76,28,993sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.97 Cr (3,97,58,762) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,13,026
2nd Dose 1,00,98,563
Precaution Dose 65,46,956
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,32,828
2nd Dose 1,76,84,642
Precaution Dose 1,27,26,289
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,97,58,762
2nd Dose 2,91,38,372
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,14,66,849
2nd Dose 5,17,56,181
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,00,36,441
2nd Dose 51,09,48,264
Precaution Dose 4,03,56,447
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,37,94,844
2nd Dose 19,58,01,961
Precaution Dose 2,47,74,704
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,13,084
2nd Dose 12,23,78,654
Precaution Dose 3,63,36,688
Precaution Dose 12,07,41,084
Total 2,07,99,63,555

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at1,16,861.Active cases now constitute 0.26% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.54%. 16,454patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,36,09,566.

 

14,092new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,81,861COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.02Cr (88,02,82,103) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.57% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.69%.

 

