India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 207.99Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 207.99Cr (2,07,99,63,555) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,76,28,993sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.97 Cr (3,97,58,762) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,13,026 2nd Dose 1,00,98,563 Precaution Dose 65,46,956 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,32,828 2nd Dose 1,76,84,642 Precaution Dose 1,27,26,289 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,97,58,762 2nd Dose 2,91,38,372 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,14,66,849 2nd Dose 5,17,56,181 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,00,36,441 2nd Dose 51,09,48,264 Precaution Dose 4,03,56,447 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,37,94,844 2nd Dose 19,58,01,961 Precaution Dose 2,47,74,704 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,13,084 2nd Dose 12,23,78,654 Precaution Dose 3,63,36,688 Precaution Dose 12,07,41,084 Total 2,07,99,63,555

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at1,16,861.Active cases now constitute 0.26% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.54%. 16,454patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,36,09,566.

14,092new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,81,861COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.02Cr (88,02,82,103) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.57% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.69%.