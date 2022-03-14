100 years of Anandabazar Patrika marked at IIMC Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: As Anandabazar Patrika enters its centennial year, the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, hosted a special session to commemorate the newspaper’s historic growth and journey. Veteran media educator and writer, Mr. Subir Ghosh, delivered an in-depth talk about the evolution of Anandabazar Patrika as an Indian Bengali-language daily from its beginning to the present. Prof. Mrinal Chatterjee, Regional Director of IIMC, Dhenkanal, was also there to mark the moment alongside Mr. Ghosh.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Mrinal Chatterjee stated, “A century of publishing is a significant milestone. It is virtually unthinkable, if not impossible, for a newspaper to endure this long in a cutthroat competitive media landscape without being authentic and affectionate toward its readers. I reckon Ananda Bazar Patrika is a shining example for us to follow, and more so now when print readership is being challenged by new technologies.” He further went on to discuss the value of newspapers and their role in shaping the ideas of everyone from intellectuals in air-conditioned rooms to rickshawallahs on any given street corner.

“Prafulla Kumar Sarkar and Suresh Chandra Majumdar started Anandabazar Patrika in 1922, and ever since then it has always attracted the brightest minds to contribute and work for it. It is a progressive publication that covers all elements of Bengal’s social, political, intellectual, and cultural life. It also played a pivotal role in India’s independence cause. Suresh Chandra Majumdar thought of it as the flag-bearer of Bengal’s political and intellectual emancipation,” said Subir Ghosh while addressing the students at IIMC, Dhenkanal. He went on to say that the editorial stance of Anandabazar Patrika has always been a stumbling block for authoritarian governments of all stripes. Mr. Ghosh remarked, “What the daily published has always been in line with the welfare of the people, which is perhaps why the Patrika has such a large and devoted readership.”

Following the conclusion of the session, students from both Odia and English journalism went to the IIMC museum to have a look at a facsimile of the inaugural issue of Anandabazar Patrika. The aspiring journalists of the future also explored the collection of antiquities curated in the museum. Later, Dr. Mrinal Chatterjee interacted with the students and advised them to be self-confident in their academic pursuits. The day came to a close when the first “Daily Reporter” edition of the 2021-22 batch of Odia and English journalism was released.