Bhubaneswar: 10 more COVID19 patients die in Odisha, death Toll Jumps To 207. Another 2 die of other health complications.

Ten Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 48 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

2. A 66 year old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

3. A 34 year old male of Gajapati district.

4. A 70 year old male of Raygada district who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

5. A 54 year old male of Ganjam district.

6. A 64 year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension, Hypothyroidism & morbid obesity. .

7. A 61 year old male of Rayagada district.

8. A 54 year old female of Ganjam district.

9. A 48 year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Hepatitis-B & Diabetes.

10. A 63 year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes & Coronary Artery Disease.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 1384 New COVID19 Positive Cases Today, Total tally 36297. Out of 1384 New COVID19 Positive Cases , 873 from Quarantine centres and 511 cases from local Contacts.

Related

comments