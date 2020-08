Bhubaneswar: Odisha government effects bureaucratic reshuffle. Six IAS & OAS officers given new charges. Additional Secy, SC/ST Dept, Sanat Kumar Mohanty appointed as Khurda Collector.

Outgoing Khurda DM Sitansu Rout transferred & posted as Additional Commissioner, Consolidation & Settlement, Berhampur.IAS officer Keerthi Vasan V. appointed Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in charge of COVID management in Ganjam district.

J.Sonal appointed as OSD in charge of COVID management in Gajapati district.

