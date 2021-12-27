02 Days National Symposium on “Transforming Human Resource Development in the context of NEP-2020”

New Delhi : The Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) has been set up under the Rehabilitation Council of India Act, 1992 enacted by the parliament with mandate to standardize, regulate and monitor the training programmes in the field of special education and disability rehabilitation. The main functions of the Council are to prescribe minimum standards of education & training for 16 categories of professionals / personnel allocated to RCI, maintenance of Central Rehabilitation Register (CRR) and promote research in disability sector.

After the implementation of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPwD), 2016 by the Govt. of India and the provisions envisaged in the NEP-2020, it becomes essential for the Council to prepare a roadmap for transforming Human Resource Development in the field of Special Education & Disability Rehabilitation.

Keeping in view of the above, the Council is organizing National Symposium on “Transforming Human Resource Development in the context of NEP-2020” scheduled on 28-29 December, 2021 at Convention Centre, North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFI), Guwahati, Assam.

Kumari Pratima Bhaumik, Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India will be the Chief Guest for the above said National Symposium.

Shri Jishnu Barua IAS, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Assam will be the Special Guest & Mrs. Anjali Bhawra, Secretary, DEPwD & Chairperson, RCI, Dr. Prabodh Seth, Joint Secretary, DEPwD, Dr. Subodh Kumar, Member Secretary, RCI will be the Guest of Honour. It is expected that 120 participants from all over the Country including Vice Chancellor(s) of State Open, Central Universities, State Commissioners for PWds, Chief Coordinators, Zonal Coordination Committees, RCI and other eminent experts will also participate in the National Symposium.

During the National Symposium, the experts from the field of special education, inclusive education, speech & hearing, Clinical & Rehabilitation Psychology, Rehabilitation worker will deliberate on 06 identified themes and will make necessary recommendations for aligning RCI activities and programmes to Transform the Human Resource in the field of special education and disability rehabilitation in consonance of various provisions as envisaged in the RPwD Act,2016 and NEP,2020.