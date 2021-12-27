PM Narendra Modi inaugurates & lays foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi : PM Narendra Modi Inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore. Some of the hydropower projects are Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project and Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project. Governor Himachal Pradesh, Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Shri Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur were among those present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister said that ‘ease of living’ of the people of the country is one of the foremost priorities and electricity plays a huge role in this. Hydro-power projects launched today reflect India’s commitment to eco-friendly development.

The Prime Minister reiterated the changed working style of the new India. He talked about the speed with which India is meeting its environment related goals. The Prime Minister mentioned that “ In 2016,India had set a target to meet 40 percent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy sources by 2030. Today every Indian will be proud that India has achieved this goal in November this year itself.” The Prime Minister continued “the whole world is praising India, for how our country is accelerating development while saving the environment. From solar power to hydro power, from wind power to green hydrogen, the country is working continuously to make full use of every resource of renewable energy”, the Prime Minister informed.

Background of the Luhri Stage- I HEP (210 MW) and Dhaulasidh HEP (66 MW) projects:

Luhri Stage- I HEP (210 MW)

Capacity: 210 MW

River : Satluj

Location: Near Nirath Village, Distt. Shimla and Kullu (HP).

Total Project Cost: Rs 1810.56 Crore

Tariff: Rs 4.06/kWh

Salient Features:

Dam-toe-power house with dam height 80 m.

Surface Power house with four units (2×80 MW=160 MW + 2×25 MW=50 MW).

Electricity Generation:

758 MU

Peaking Capacity – 3:40 hours

Status:

Investment approval: 20.11.2020

Award of Civil & HM Works: 24.11.2020

Award of E&M Works: 17.06.2021

Scheduled Commissioning: January 2026.

Realignment of NH-05 is in progress.

Diversion Tunnel, Dam, Power House excavation & Tail Race Channel works are under progress.

Expenditure incurred: Rs 553 Crore (30.55% of total cost) as on 21.12.21.

Benefits to the State:

Employment generation: 20 lakh mandays

Free power value: Rs 1047 Crore during initial project life of 40 years.

100 units of electricity per month for 10 years to each Project Affected Families.

Development of roads, bridges, healthcare and other local infrastructure.

Benefits to the Nation:

Addition of 758 MU of renewable energy to the grid.

Important role in balancing the grid over intermittent nature of Solar & Wind power.

Reduction in CO2 emissions by 6.1 lakh tons annually.

Dhaulasidh HEP (66 MW)

Capacity : 66 MW

River : Beas

Location: Dhaulasidh, Distt. Hamirpur (HP)

Total Project Cost: Rs 687.97 Crore

Tariff: Rs 4.46/kWh

Salient Features:

Dam-toe-power house with dam height 70 m.

Surface Power house with two units of 33 MW each.

Electricity Generation:

304 MU

Peaking Capacity – 4:30 hours

Status:

Investment Approval: 01.10.2020

Award of Civil & HM Works: 06.05.2021

Scheduled Commissioning: Nov 2025.

Works of Diversion Tunnel, Dam and Power House are in progress.

Expenditure incurred: Rs. 195 Crore (28.34 % of total cost) as on 21.12.21.

Benefits to the State:

Employment generation: 8 lakh mandays.

Free power value: Rs 461 Crore during initial project life of 40 years.

100 units of electricity per month for 10 years to each Project Affected Families.

Development of roads, bridges, healthcare and other local infrastructure.

Benefits to the Nation:

Addition of 304 MU of renewable energy to the grid.

Important role in balancing the grid over intermittent nature of Solar & Wind power.

Reduction in CO2 emissions