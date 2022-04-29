Yoga Utsav organized ahead of International Day of Yoga 2022

New Delhi :To encourage the practice of yoga for a healthy life, the Ministry of Power organised Yoga Utsav at Nehru Park, today. The event marked the countdown to the International Day of Yoga 2022 (8th IDY) which is celebrated every year on June 21. A live demonstration of Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) asanas was performed under the guidance of Yog Gurus from Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

The event witnessed the presence of Shri R.K. Singh, Union Minister for Power, New & Renewable Energy and Shri Krishan Pal, Minister of State for Power along with senior officials from the Ministry of Power as well as various public sector companies such as REC, PFC, NTPC, THDC, PGCIL and NHPC. The one-hour Yoga event was conducted from 7:00 am to 8:00 am and more than 400 people actively participated.

The Yoga Utsav has been organised in the run-up to the International Yoga Day 2022 in view of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

