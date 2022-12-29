Year- end- Review – Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances – 2022 (Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions)

New Delhi : 54 lac Public Grievances, 315 lac applications for Service delivery disposed during the “Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore” Campaign during the SUSHASAN SAPTAH 2022

from 19-25 December 2022

Resounding success of Special Campaign 2.0 for Institutionalizing Swachhata

and Reducing Pendency- Over 1 lakh offices of Government of India across the Country participated in the Campaign

Grievance Redressal system made more accessible and responsive through 10 -Step

Reform process for CPGRAMS

Re-engineering of decision-making processes in the Central Secretariat focused on Delayering, Delegation, Desk Officer system and Digitization

Revised Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure 2022 released, Hindi version of CSMoP 2022 was also brought out for the first time

Digital Secretariat – 63 Ministries migrated to e-office ver 7.0, 53% increase in digital receipts in last one year, over 80% files are now in electronic mode

Benchmarking Governance -First DGGI for J&K was released; NeSDA 2021 released

Recognizing Meritocracy- Conferred PM Awards 2019, 2020 and 2021 for Excellence in Public Administration

National e-Governance Awards for digital governance for the year 2021 & 2022 were conferred

Good Governance is key to a Nation’s Progress. The following measures have been taken to make the governance architecture more transparent, efficient and citizen-friendly to achieve “Maximum Governance and Minimum Government”.

Good Governance Week-2022

A week-long Nation-wide campaign on “Prashashan Gaon ki Ore” aimed at redressal of public grievances and deliver services to the people at their door was organized during the Good Governance Week from 19-25 December 2022. About 54 lac public grievances and 315 lac applications for service delivery were disposed and 982 innovations in governance were documented during this one-week Campaign.

Special Campaign on Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM)

The Special Campaign 2.0 on Swachata and reducing pendency in Government offices was conducted successfully from 2nd – 31st October, 2022 in over 1 lakh offices under the Central Government across the country and Indian Missions and Posts abroad.

The Campaign resulted in freeing of 89.85 lac sq ft space and earned revenue of Rs. 370.73 cr by disposal of office scrap. About 4.39 lakh public grievances were disposed of and about 29.40 lakh files which had completed their retention schedule were weeded out during the campaign. Several Ministries were able to achieve 100% disposal against the target during the campaign.

The size of the Special Campaign 2.0 was 16 times larger than the Special Campaign of 2021. The campaign attracted 4 billion impressions and 9 lakh engagements on social media.

Empowering Voice of Citizens – Redressing Public Grievances

In 2022, 17.50 lac grievances were received on CPGRAMS of which 96.94% have been disposed of. Average disposal time of Central Ministries/Departments was 27 days in 2022

All the 90 Central Ministries/Departments have been on-boarded on CPGRAMS 7.0 enabling auto-forwarding, faster transition and efficient redressal of grievance

Feedback Call Center on CPGRAMS has been established to collect feedback directly from the citizens.

Intelligent Grievance Management Dashboard leveraging AI/ML technology has been developed and a Data Strategy Unit was set-up to create an analytical insight enabling strategic decision-making and policy reforms.

Secretariat Reforms

Central Ministries have made significant improvement in the process reform involving Delayering, Delegation of powers to lower formulations, Desk Officer system and Digitization to improve the decision-making in government. 42 Ministries have fully achieved delayering and 22 have partially delayered the channel of submission.

The Sixteenth edition of the Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure Manual CSMOP-2022 which is the backbone of the functioning of the central Ministries was released on 5th August 2022. DARPG also brought out the first Hindi edition of CSMoP on 31st October 2022 to facilitate Secretariat functioning in the Official Language

Uses of E office has registered further increase with 63 Ministries have migrated to latest version of e office 7.0 enabling inter-Ministerial movement of files. E receipts have grown from 32% in 2021 to 73% in Dec 2022. Over 80% work of Central Ministries are now on e office.

Bench-Marking Governance

The first ever District Good Governance Index (DGGI) for Jammu and Kashmir encompassing 10 Governance Sectors and 58 indicators was released on 22nd January, 2022. This was the first attempt of benchmarking Governance at Districts who are the basic unit for administration and governance.

National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) was released in June 2022. NeSDA framework is to assess effectiveness of e- service delivery applications of States/ UTs and Central Ministries. NeSDA assessed 1400 e-Services across States and UT’s and reported that India’s e-Services had grown by 60 percent in the period 2019-2021. More mandatory services are now delivered electronically. (69 percent in 2021 as compared to 48 percent in 2019). 74 percent of the respondents are satisfied/ very satisfied with the e-services.

Recognizing Meritocracy-PM’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2021

The Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 were conferred by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on the 21 st April, 2022 on Civil Services Day 2022. The awards were given for high achievements in five priority programmes – Poshan Abhiyan, Khelo India, PM SVANidhi , One District One Product scheme and End-to-End Delivery of Services and also for Innovation in Governance at Centre/State/District levels.

April, 2022 on Civil Services Day 2022. The awards were given for high achievements in five priority programmes – Poshan Abhiyan, Khelo India, PM SVANidhi , One District One Product scheme and End-to-End Delivery of Services and also for Innovation in Governance at Centre/State/District levels. A two-day Conference on the theme “Vision [email protected] – Bringing Citizens and Government closer” was also organized on the occasion of 15th Civil Services Day on 20th – 21st April, 2022. Technical Sessions on the themes- ‘Vision India @2047 – Governance” “Atmanirbhar Bharat, PM GATI SHAKTI’ ,‘Digital Payments and ,‘One District, One Product’ and ‘Aspirational Districts Program – were Chaired by Cabinet Ministers .

24th National Conference on e-Governance was held at Hyderabad on 7 th – 8 th January 2022 on the theme “India’s Techade: Digital Governance in a Post Pandemic World”. National e-Governance Awards 2021 were presented under the 6 categories for the best e governance applications of the Central Ministries/ Departments, State/UT Governments, Districts, Local Bodies, Public Sector Undertakings and Academic & Research Institutions.

– 8 January 2022 on the theme “India’s Techade: Digital Governance in a Post Pandemic World”. National e-Governance Awards 2021 were presented under the 6 categories for the best e governance applications of the Central Ministries/ Departments, State/UT Governments, Districts, Local Bodies, Public Sector Undertakings and Academic & Research Institutions. 25 th National Conference on e-Governance was held at Katra in Jammu & Kashmir on 26 th and 27 th November, 2022. The theme of this Conference was “e-Governance–Bringing Citizens, Industry and Government Closer”. Total 18 awards National Awards for e-Governance 2022 to recognise the implementation of e-Governance initiatives were presented during the conference.

National Conference on e-Governance was held at Katra in Jammu & Kashmir on 26 and 27 November, 2022. The theme of this Conference was “e-Governance–Bringing Citizens, Industry and Government Closer”. Total 18 awards National Awards for e-Governance 2022 to recognise the implementation of e-Governance initiatives were presented during the conference. Good Governance Webinar series on the award-winning initiatives was launched to disseminate award winning practices in governance with Central Ministries/ States and Districts. 9 Webinars out of a series of 13 webinars have been conducted so far on the themes health, education, environment, disaster management, water management and Service delivery etc.

7. International Exchange & Cooperation

International Collaboration were further strengthened with Australia, Singapore, France and Gambia through Joint Working Group meetings, Virtual Conferences and high level exchange visits.

8. Vision [email protected] DARPG

DARPG constituted the Working group and the Advisory group to formulate the roadmap for Vision India @2047 on Governance. It also collaborated with IIT Madras to draw vision for future ready India in 10 thematic areas of governance in energy, healthcare, infrastructure, education, water, urbanization, Rural Development, Fintech by involving Young Civil Servants, young faculty and Entrepreneurs.

9. Four Regional Conferences on dissemination of best practices have been organized in Chennai, Srinagar, Bengaluru and Itanagar