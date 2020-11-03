Yamaha’s hike in sales for 4 consecutive months

New Delhi: Yamaha Motor India group of companies announced that the total sales has increased by 31% to 60176 units in the month of October 2020 compared to 46082 units in October 2019. The company has been reporting growth in its sales volumes consecutively over the past 4 months, following the lifting of the COVID-led lockdown. With a strong focus in 2020, Yamaha have registered a 4.3% growth in July 2020 compared to July 2019, 14.8% growth in August 2020 with respect to August 2019 and 17% growth in September 2020 with respect to September 2019.

Yamaha is also hopeful that the festive season sales during November to beat preceding months with another record of sales volume. The company expects overall demand to grow during the festival seasons that had originated since Nava Ratri and will last through upcoming Diwali and Christmas. In order to further intensify the excitement, Yamaha will also be offering attractive finance schemes for its new 125 cc FI scooters in specific markets during the festive season which includes low down payment options.

2019 IYM domestic 2020 IYM domestic % growth July 47918 units 49989 units 4.3% August 52706 units 60505 units 14.8% September 53727 units 63052 units 17% October 46082 units 60176 units 31%

The current line-up of Yamaha BS VI model consists of scooters in the 125 cc category (Fascino, Ray ZR and Ray ZR Street Rally) with advanced safety features and technologies offered in a wide range of stylish and sporty models, and the sporty motorcycles in 150 cc (R15 Version 3.0 & MT-15 in 155 cc, FZ FI & FZS FI Version 3.0) and 250 cc categories (FZ 25 and the new FZS 25 ) offering Yamaha’s popular excitement of adventure, superior controls and refined power delivery.

