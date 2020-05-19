Yamaha Motor India (YMI) Group today resumed operations at its Kancheepuram factory

Bhubaneswar: Prior to resuming operations, the company had circulated a detailed guideline among the employees in order to ensure a safe and healthy work environment first for all in advance. Also, several awareness sessions were organised to help everyone understand the importance of these guidelines and ensure commencement of operations in a smooth manner.

After receiving the permission from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Kancheepuram District dated May 5th, the company has been preparing to resume operations at the factory by following an all-round approach that includes measures such as health monitoring, social distancing, maintaining hygiene, safety for self, family, co-workers, during transit or at workplaces etc.

In addition to this, the company is also carrying out frequent sanitization at workstations, have made alternate seating arrangements, virtual meetings are being promoted and have enforced staggered timings at the canteen to ensure maximum safety.

Yamaha is following a step-by-step approach and have asked only critical functions to report initially who can provide their support in safe and sustainable restart of the manufacturing operations in compliance to the SOPs issued by the Government authorities.

The company’s Head Office in Chennai also resumed operations in the same manner today. Yamaha continues to emphasize on Work from Home for all the employees in the current circumstances and only those functions which requires physical presence are being allowed to report to office.

As of today in the market, almost 50 percent of Yamaha dealerships have also re-opened as per the Government guidelines and they are prepared to welcome customers and provide them the required support and services which can enrich their lives. The company is taking all the precautionary measures at its showrooms, workshops and spare parts counters to ensure safety and protection of its customers.

Yamaha is closely monitoring the situation at its other factory locations – Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh) & Faridabad (Haryana) and remaining dealerships and will continue to follow Government’s guidelines for restart of the operations in these locations.

